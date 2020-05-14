Major Companies in Mechanical Energy Storage Market Struggle to Fulfill the Extraordinary Demand Intensified by COVID-19

Valuable items will be stored if they are easily available but not needed at the moment. Mechanical energy is such a valuable item and should be stored whenever it is available but not consumed. There are three types of mechanical energy storage system available include pumped hydro storage (PHS), compressed air energy storage (CAES), and flywheel energy storage (FES) but only for the FES thesupplied and the consumed energies are in mechanical form while for the other two namely CAES and FES are for electrical power production at peak demand.

Currently market is observing a trend of utility adoption of energy storage and associated grid technologies because using mechanical storage in energy generation system such as solar provide smooth peak demand curves and provide back-up power.

PHS is the most widely used mechanical energy storage system due to its high flexibility and reliability. PHS has potential tobalance the generation and demand by adjusting the electrical power generation or demand,whenever there is a deviation from the usual amount in the system.

Further, funding in the hydropower sector also boost the growth of PHS market. For instance, On August2018, Water Power Technologies Office (WPTO), Oak Ridge National Laboratory released a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) worth up to $9 million for innovations that reduce cost and maximize the value of new stream-reach hydropower development and PHS.

Further, using these storage systems in utility project can aid in increasing efficiency and as a result high profit margin for the asset owner because surplus energy will not be loss instead of that store in energy storage systems.

Mechanical energy storage mainly used to store large amount of energy as these systems are very costly and require high operation and maintenance cost therefore mostly used in the utility application as utility project is the largest source of electricity generation therefore require storage system to store energy in off peak time and use it during the high demand of energy.