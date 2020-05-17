Changes in Consumer Behavior During Coronavirus Outbreak May Affect Digital Pen Market Growth

The increasing demand for digital pens owing to their advanced features and rising disposable income have contributed to the growth of the digital pen market, which generated a revenue of $773.5 million in 2017. It is expected to grow at an 18.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Digital pens are tools that capture information on a digital surface, such as a specially designed digital paper or a liquid crystal display (LCD) screen. These pens mostly have built-in scanners and handwriting recognition software, which converts the handwritten text into the typed form.

A shift toward digital learning methods is being observed in the digital pen market. The advancement and ease of use of technology have enabled the students and teachers alike to shift from traditional learning methods, such as books and pens to digital devices including mobile phones, computers, and laptops devices that are compatible with digital pens.

These pens, besides providing an interface to note down and store information, offer a plethora of features. In addition to handwriting recognition, they can be used for setting reminders and audio recording and data interpretation purposes.

Another factor driving the market is the increasing use of such electronics to cut down on physical record maintenance. Digital pens are used by police officers and authorities in developed countries, such as Germany and the U.S., to record information related to crime, intelligence, and missing people.

They help in maintaining the records for a longer time across multiple devices, which make their access and sharing easier. They also help in cutting back costs in the banking and insurance sector by reducing the paperwork and digitizing most of the application processes.