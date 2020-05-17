COVID-19: Potential Impact on Flocculants and Coagulants Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR in Coming Years

Despite the Earth being termed the ‘Blue Planet’ because of the abundance of water, there is less of it to drink every day. The reason? Pollution! Every day, millions of tons of effluents flow into lakes, rivers, seas, and ponds from factories as well as houses, which has made a large portion of the freshwater unfit for drinking.

And, those who have no other choice then drinking from contaminated sources, regularly suffer from diseases such as diarrhea, gastroenteritis, and hepatitis. As per the Environmental Protection Agency of the U.S., globally, 1.1 billion live without access to safe drinking water.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/flocculants-and-coagulants-market/report-sample

Thankfully, the consciousness of people on the issue has risen, and now water treatment is mandated in most of the countries. This is leading to the growth of the flocculants and coagulants market, as these are the two most widely used chemicals in water treatment.

Compared to $10,270.2 million in 2017, the world is projected to purchase $14,225.3 million worth of such products by 2023, with the industry displaying a CAGR of 5.4% during 2018–2023 (forecast period). While flocculants increase the size of the particles suspended in water, coagulants neutralize their charge, so they stick together and form lumps.

Presently, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest flocculants and coagulants market, due to the growth of the chemical and manufacturing sectors, which are treating an increasing volume of water for various processes. In several critical applications within these industries, maintaining a particular quality of water is essential, which is why it is heavily treated.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=flocculants-and-coagulants-market

Additionally, with the population of the region growing and moving rapidly to urban areas, new commercial, industrial, and residential units are being set up, thereby raising the risk of effluent discharge. To counter it, the number of sewage treatment plants is also increasing, thereby driving the demand for coagulants and flocculants.