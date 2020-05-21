Market Research on Europe Solar Control Window Films Market 2019 and Analysis to 2024

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Europe Solar Control Window Films Market Share By Absorber (Organic, Inorganic, Metallic), By Application (Construction, Automotive, Graphics/Decorative), By Product (Clear, Dyed, Vacuum Coated, High Performance Films), Industry Analysis Report, Country Outlook (Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, France), Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016 – 2024”, to Flourish During 2016-2024. Europe solar control window films market is set to grow on account of stringent government guidelines to limit carbon emissions accompanied by an aim to achieve the energy efficiency objectives. Supportive policy programs concerning environmental sustainability will accelerate the product adoption. For instance, the EU, in 2018, set targets of 32.5% energy efficiency savings by 2030 in comparison to 2007 values.

Rising focus to limit overall energy consumption in industrial, commercial and residential establishments will positively impact the product demand in construction Industry. Usage of glass for various applications ranging from enhanced lighting to increasing the aesthetics of the building will augment the product adoption. In addition, these films reduce the excessive heat during summers and maintain room temperature during the winters.

Germany will grow owing to burgeoning demand from automotive industry coupled with increasing emphasis on energy-efficient products. Reduction in air conditioning needs within the vehicle and low fuel consumption are prime factors strengthening the business scenario. Further, protection of car interior from fading by UV rays leading to increased durability of vehicle will complement the product installation.

Dyed (Non-Reflective) market is anticipated to grow on account of efficient heat absorption coupled with provision of privacy at night. These films reject the heat when they are saturated and provide darkest effect to the property. Cost-effectiveness, ability to block glare from sun, headlights and bright reflections is set to complement the industry scenario.

Organic films enhance the safety of unguarded glass by improving its quality to certified levels against any impact by explosion. These films form a shield around the glass and hold the shards in place augmenting the business landscape. In addition, protection against fading owing to reduction of UV penetration coupled with increased lifetime of property will complement the product adoption.

Available alternatives comprising smart glass offer reduction in energy cost, maintains room temperature and negates the need for curtains can restrict the solar control window films market growth. Higher price of smart glass can act as a restraint to its market approval. Further, simple maintenance and cleanup of films constructed with distortion free adhesive techniques & scratch free coatings is set to boost the industry landscape.

Companies are actively looking for M&As and partnerships with international and local suppliers to build prospects. Leading competitors are aiming on backward integration to achieve the ambitious targets by manufacturing the crucial components to retain the quality levels. Major players working across the business include Purlfrost Ltd., 3M, Polytronix Inc, Eastman Chemical Company, Johnson Window Films Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, and SunTek, amongst others.

