North America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2020-2026

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “North America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Value By Product (Systemic Autoimmune Disease {Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus}, Localized Autoimmune Disease), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada)”, Estimated To Exceed USD 6.5 Billion By 2026. Autoimmune diagnostic procedures have increased demand for instruments and services for rapid and effective outcomes. Rising adoption of lab automation technology will foster market growth. Benefits associated with lab automation includes decreased workload, increase turnaround time, rise in total number of tests performed in less duration, improves accuracy and reproducibility. Hence, owing to these factors North America autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to witness a significant growth in the upcoming years.

With more than 50 million people suffering from autoimmune diseases in the U.S. alone, there is a need to focus on the strategies to cater these diseases and the cost burden associated with it. Presence of favorable government initiatives to curb the healthcare spending pertaining to these autoimmune disorders is the major growth rendering driver for this market over the forecast period.

However, inadequate healthcare practitioners with required skills to manage and treat autoimmune diseases will hamper industry growth over the coming years.

Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics market was valued at over USD 2.0 billion in 2019. High prevalence of these diseases along with increasing awareness levels will boost disease diagnostics rate over the foreseeable future. Technological advancements such as development of multiple autoantibodies screening tests allow early disease diagnosis and treatment that further stimulates the market growth. Favorable government policies such as awareness campaigns conducted by National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society will serve to be impact rendering factor for the overall market growth.

North America autoimmune disease diagnostics market was led by U.S. autoimmune disease diagnostics market and is estimated to show a positive trend throughout the projection period. Canada autoimmune disease diagnostics business is forecasted to follow U.S. autoimmune disease diagnostics market progressing at 1.9% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. Growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases in Canada is propelling the market growth. According to the recently published article, around 5 million Canadians are affected by autoimmune diseases. Canada spent around 10.4% of the total GDP on healthcare sector in 2014. Healthcare spending in Canada is continuously increasing and the trend is anticipated to continue over forecast timeframe. Additionally, growing research & development activities in the country will highly impact Canada autoimmune disease diagnostics industry growth.

Major market players in North America autoimmune disease diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hemagen Diagnostics, Inova Diagnostics, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, SQI diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers, and Crescendo Bioscience, Inc. These market players are undertaking key strategies such as technology development for rapid and efficient diagnosis. For instance, in July 2017, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced the agreement with VISIA Imaging for the evaluation of autoimmune disease.

North America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD million from 2015 to 2026 , for the following segments:

North America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size, By Systemic Autoimmune Disease, 2015 to 2026, (USD Million)

Rheumatoid arthritis

Ankylosing spondylitis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Other

North America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Share, By Product, 2015 to 2026, (USD Million)

Systemic autoimmune disease

Localized autoimmune disease

