Now Available – Europe Distribution Transformer Market Report 2020-2026

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Europe Distribution Transformer Market Size By Core, Winding, Installation, Cooling, Insulation, Phase, Rating, Mounting, Application, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026”, Predicted to Dominate Worldwide by 2026 Europe Distribution Transformer Market will witness an upsurge on account of stringent government norms to integrate sustainable energy infrastructure coupled with increasing demand for electricity. Large scale integration of renewable sources along with digital transformation of utilities will positively influence the business landscape. Growing customer inclination toward adoption of innovative technologies and minimizing power theft will foster the industry growth.

Flourishing real estate sector coupled with increasing infrastructural investments will complement the Italy distribution transformer market size. Growing urbanization followed by the development of Tier II & III cities will facilitate the product deployment. In addition, introduction of smart cities in line with the concerns toward the replacement of conventional substation with digital units will drive the business growth.

Favorable government policies to ensure grid sustainability in line with rapid deployment of smart monitoring units will boost the oil insulated distribution transformer market. Integration of sustainable and reliable infrastructure coupled with expansion of transmission lines will augment the business landscape. The product integrates key advantages including effective insulation capability and high temperature bearing strength.

France distribution transformer market will witness a significant growth owing to the growing tourism sector along with development of high-rise buildings and hotels. For instance, as per Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 85 million tourists visited France in 2018. Rapid expansion of transport networks coupled with increasing adoption of smart and efficient transformer units will stimulate the product deployment.

Ongoing upgradation of small-scale industries coupled with expansion of micro grid infrastructure will strengthen the single-phase distribution transformer market. This technology has gained substantial industry penetration owing to its applicability in low voltage lines across residential and commercial establishments. These units are favored over its available counterparts owing to key benefits including ease of installation, compact size and lower maintenance.

2.6 MVA to 10 MVA distribution transformer is set to grow on account of increasing proportion of renewable power and expansion of power supply systems. Integration of smart monitoring has enhanced the cost effectiveness and reliability of the products which in turn will complement the business landscape. Rapid growth across commercial sector along with extension of rail & road networks and development cement production plants will drive the industry growth.

The major players operating across the industry includes General Electric, Hyundai Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, EATON, CG, Toshiba Corporation, ABB Group, Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited, Mitsubishi Electric, Hyosung, Ormazabal, Daihen, Kirloskar, SPX Transformer, Celme and Ruhstrat. Product integrated R&D investments and expansion of large scale manufacturing facilities are the key strategies deployed by companies to enhance their growth opportunities.

Europe Distribution Transformer Market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD million from 2015 to 2026, for the following segments:

Market Share, By Application

Residential & Commercial Hotels Hospitals Apartments

Utility Industrial Railways Cement Power

Oil & Gas

Market Size, By Cooling

Dry type

Self-air

Air blast

Oil immersed

Self cooled

Water cooled

Forced oil

Market Value, By Core

Closed

Shell

Berry

Market Value, By Winding

Two winding

Auto-transformer

Market Growth, By Installation

Outdoor

Indoor

Market Trends, By Insulation

Gas

Oil

Solid

Air

Market Forecast, By Phase

Three

Single

Market Share, By Rating

Market Size, By Mounting

Pad

Pole

PC/PCB

