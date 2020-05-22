Europe Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2019 | Rising Growth, Business Analysis and 2025 Forecast Study

Rise in economic condition and urbanization in countries including Germany, the UK, and France is accelerating the adoption of modern technological solutions to enhance service offerings of businesses, thereby propelling the Europe intelligent vending machine market growth. The manufacturers are incorporating modern technological features, such as ID card identification, face recognition systems, and iris recognition, to improve the security of vending systems and products. These technologies help to validate the user credentials to avoid the chances of robberies and thefts, driving the Europe intelligent vending machine market demand. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Europe Intelligent Vending Machine Market Size, By Product (Beverage, Food, Tobacco), By Application (Retail Sites, Public Transport Hubs, Offices/Institutions), 2019-2025”, estimated to cross USD 11 billion by 2025.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1202/sample

Food dispensing solutions are experiencing high growth in the Europe intelligent vending machine market. These vending machines enable consumers to manage a healthy diet offering them fresh food in several public places. Moreover, the presence of stringent European regulations for the consumption and sale of food products is forcing vendors to implement these smart machines. For instance, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) directs industries to protect consumer’s health by developing food safety regulations.

The retail sector is expected to witness high growth in the Europe intelligent vending machine market due to the development of e-commerce and multi-channel retailing. The growth in the retail sector is increasing the competition among companies, which is encouraging them to implement advanced solutions to serve their customers. They are installing these machines with several smart features, such as automated doors and biometric scanning systems, to remain competitive in the market. Countries including France and Italy are experiencing a high demand for these machines due to the availability of strong players in the Europe intelligent vending machine market.

Major companies participating in the Europe intelligent vending machine market are N&W Europe Vending S.p.A., Bianchi Vending Group S.p.A, Crane Co. Ltd., Azkoyen Group, Royal Vendors, Fuji Electric Ltd., and Fresh Healthy Vending International. These players are providing several products & solutions depending on the requirement of customers. The companies are developing industry-specific solutions to cater to the specific business requirement of customers.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1202/inquiry-before-buying

Segments we cover:

Europe Intelligent Vending Machine Market, By Product

Beverage

Food

Tobacco

Others

Europe Intelligent Vending Machine Market, By Application

Retail sites

Public transport hubs

Offices/institutions

Others

Browse Table of Contents @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1202/europe-intelligent-vending-machine-market

Related Reports:

Asia Pacific Intelligent Vending Machine Market

North America Intelligent Vending Machine Market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com/