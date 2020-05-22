Europe Software Defined- Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Capacity and Profit 2019-2025 Forecast by Manufacturers, Key Players & more

The increasing digitalization and rising 4G subscriber penetration are driving the demand for SD-WAN solutions in the region. The increase in 4G subscribers is resulting in the adoption of bandwidth-intensive applications. The existing network infrastructure is facing challenges while handling these bandwidth applications. Enterprises are shifting to SD-WAN technology to handle these applications. According to the European Commission, in June 2019, the average 4G covers 94% of the EU population. Furthermore, the region is experiencing the rapid adoption of 4G services. In 2016, over 220 million 4G connections were registered in the region and this number is estimated to increase over the forecast period.

Europe SD-WAN Market By Component (Solution [Physical Appliance, Virtual Appliance], Service [Training & Consulting, Integration & Maintenance, Managed Service]), By Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud, Hybrid), By Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing), Estimated To Exceed USD 3 Billion By 2025.

The cloud deployment model is expected to show significant growth rate over the forecast period due to the rising demand for the cloud-based network infrastructure. The cloud deployment model enables enterprises to improve their network performance with capabilities such as real-time traffic shaping and load balancing. It helps organizations to eliminate the cost associated with the deployment and maintenance of on-premise network infrastructure. It also provides enterprises scalability to match with the changing bandwidth demands of their customers.

The manufacturing application segment is expected to show the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to a rise in the adoption of smart and connected devices across manufacturing facilities to improve operational efficiency. The manufacturing companies are looking for a reliable network solution that can provide exceptional network visibility for managing the endpoints. SD-WAN technology helps enterprises in simplifying network management and prioritizing network traffic to ensure that business-critical applications get the required connection.

The UK is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period due to rising investments in 5G network across the country. The ability of the 5G network to provide high connectivity to remote users will enable the delivery of real-time applications such as video conferencing and unified communication. The market growth is also driven by a rise in the adoption of SD-WAN solutions in the healthcare sector as healthcare institutions rely on data-critical applications for improving medical practices. Healthcare institutions in the country are deploying SD-WAN technology to improve network performance across their all branches. For instance, in November 2017, Nuffield deployed the UK-wide SDWAN with Silver Peak. The institution deployed the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution for improving application performances and lowering costs.

Some of the key vendors in the Europe SD-WAN market are Aryaka Networks, Inc., Masergy Communications, Nuage Networks, Cato Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc, Ecessa Corporation, Elfiq Networks, CloudGenix Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., FatPipe Networks Inc., Infovista, Oracle Corporation, Peplink, Riverbed Technology, Inc., Silver Peak, Versa Networks, Inc., Dell Technologies, and ZTE Corporation.

