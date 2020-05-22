Incisive evaluation of Asia Pacific Software Defined- Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Research Report Released With Growth, Latest Trends & Forecasts Till 2025

The increase in digitalization trends in the region is enabling SD-WAN to gain immense popularity in the region as enterprises are looking for cost-effective WANs to support connectivity options, such as DSL, Ethernet, and LTE, depending upon site requirements. Digitalization initiatives, such as smart city, are helping in rising investments in the digital infrastructure. Digitalization is driven by supportive government initiatives in the rapidly developing countries including China and India. For instance, in 2015, the Japanese government launched the Japan Revitalization Strategy, which focuses on the development of advanced robots, IoT technology, and AI. This strategy helped in accelerating digitalization in the country. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled Asia Pacific SD-WAN Market By Component (Solution [Physical Appliance, Virtual Appliance], Service [Training & Consulting, Integration & Maintenance, Managed Service]), By Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud, Hybrid), By Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing), Estimated To Exceed USD 3 Billion By 2025.

The virtual appliances solution shows the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to organizations’ demand for centralized management of the network to improve performance. Organizations are moving their workload to the cloud, enabling them centralized management of their network. Enterprises are looking for network solutions, which can reduce the time required for the deployment of SD-WAN technology and cost for the deployment of physical network infrastructure. Virtual appliances help these organizations with the rapid deployment of SD-WAN technology and reduce capital expenditure as these appliances use the existing hardware.

The IT & telecom application segment is estimated to hold the major share in 2025 due to the rising smartphone penetration in the region. The rising smartphone penetration also enabled the adoption of bandwidth-intensive applications. The high-bandwidth-intensive application demands are enabling telecom operators to shift to SD-WAN technology due to its benefits over the MPLS. The changing network demands of enterprise customers are enabling IT companies to migrate to SD-WAN technology due to its scalability and reliability.

Japan is expected to show significant growth rate over the forecast period due to its increase in the demand for the commercialization of the next-generation 5G network. The improved speed and capacity of 5G will increase the data traffic. The SD-WAN will help enterprises in handling such huge traffic. The enterprises in the country are investing in 5G technology. For instance, in June 2017, three Japanese mobile operators, KDDI, DoCoMo, and Softbank jointly planned to invest USD 45.5 billion for the commercialization of 5G networks. The Japanese companies are also investing in 5G deployments and are planning to launch them during the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Some of the key vendors in the Asia Pacific SD-WAN market are Barracuda Networks, Inc., Masergy Communications, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc, Ecessa Corporation, Elfiq Networks, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infovista, Nuage Networks, Peplink, Riverbed Technology, Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Oracle Corporation, Silver Peak, Cato Networks Ltd., Versa Networks, Inc., Aryaka Networks, Inc., Dell Technologies, CloudGenix Inc., and ZTE Corporation.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

Market scope & definitions

Assumptions

Research methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry ecosystem analysis

Industry impact forces Growth drivers Growth restraints

Regulatory overview

Porter’s analysis

PESTEL analysis

Competitive landscape

