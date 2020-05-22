Major Companies in Blockchain Devices Market Struggle to Fulfill the Extraordinary Demand Intensified by COVID-19

The market for cryptocurrency is expanding rapidly as corporate users in the banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI) sector and government offices are increasingly adopting cryptocurrencies. Digital currency which is not regulated by any central authority is referred to as a cryptocurrency.

No bank is involved in the transactions of these currencies and a decentralized system is in place for checking and validating every transaction.

The concept of cryptocurrency became famous after the launch of Bitcoin, following which different companies started launching new cryptocurrencies. Since many retailers started accepting cryptocurrency as a mode of payment, the adoption of blockchain devices has also increased.

The global blockchain devices market was valued $0.3 billion in 2019, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 48.7% during the forecast period (2020–2030). The market revenue is projected to rise from $0.3 billion in 2019 to $23.5 billion by 2030, at a 48.7% CAGR during 2020–2030 (forecast period).

When segmenting by type, the blockchain devices market is categorized into crypto automated teller machines (ATM), crypto hardware wallets, blockchain smartphones, point of sale (POS) terminals, and others.

During the forecast period, the highest CAGR is expected for crypto ATMs; both these observations are attributed to the increasing number of people opting for cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is rapidly becoming popular in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and government sectors.

