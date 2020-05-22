North America Automotive Camera Market: Insights Into & Future of the Market to 2025

The increasing installation of driver assistance, vehicle safety, and parking assist systems in newly developed automobiles is supporting the North America automotive camera market expansion. Major industry players are investing heavily in driverless technology and developing safety features in passenger & commercial vehicles. In recent years, companies such as FCA US, Ford, and General Motors have announced the investment of USD 59.2 billion in their US assembly plants, R&D labs, headquarters, administrative offices, and other facilities. These investments and technological developments are supporting the integration of safety features into vehicles, promoting industry growth. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “North America Automotive Camera Market By Type (Mono, Stereo, Trifocal), By Application (ADAS [Lane Departure Systems, Emergency Braking Systems, Forward Collision Warning, Others], Parking Assist), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), 2019-2025”, estimated to cross USD 5 billion by 2025.

The demand for ADAS in passenger and commercial vehicles has witnessed significant growth due to increased passenger safety and comfort initiatives. These components are used in several systems, such as adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance system, driver monitoring system, etc., to provide advanced assistance & safety to passengers. Several players in the North America automotive camera market are providing a wide range of products to cater to the demand from the automotive sector. For instance, in January 2018, DENSO Corporation developed a new standard vision sensor that detects pedestrians, cyclists, driving lanes, etc. and has enhanced the night vision capabilities.

The integration of these cameras into passenger vehicles with autonomous driving features will reduce road fatalities, further promoting the North America automotive camera market. The vision systems consist of mono, stereo, and trifocal systems, which provide improved visibility to the ADAS, increasing the efficiency and safety in autonomous vehicles. For instance, in August 2018, ZF Marshall announced the launch of S-CAM 4 camera family, which includes a single lens mono camera and a three lens TriCam4 developed in collaboration with Mobileye.

The key players operating in the North America automotive camera market are Aptiv PLC, Clarion, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Magna International, Mobileye, OmniVision Technologies Inc., etc. These players are developing solutions, which provide advanced safety features in passenger vehicles. They are adopting several strategies such as product differentiation, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and new product developments to fulfill the demand from OEMs.

