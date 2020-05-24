Major Companies in Virtual Power Plant Market Struggle to Fulfil the Extraordinary Demand Intensified by COVID-19

In 2017, the global solar encapsulant market generated a revenue of $1,036.0 million and is predicted to surpass $4,555.4 million by 2023, advancing at a 28.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is growing due to the increasing requirement for photovoltaic (PV) modules, surging awareness regarding the advantages of the solar cell technology, and advancements in the solar cell technology.

Solar encapsulant is a thin-film sheet which protects a solar module or cell from external dust, air, and moisture, thereby making the solar cell durable and resistant against corrosion and delamination.

Get a sample copy of the market report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/solar-encapsulation-market/report-sample

A major driving factor of the solar encapsulant market is the rising requirement for PV modules. PV is the most widely utilized solar technology and their requirement is further increasing due to the need for clean energy and their cost effectiveness.

Several countries have increased their production capacity of PV modules because of these advantages. Since solar encapsulants are utilized for providing adhesion between the top and the rear surfaces of the PV module, their demand is also rising with the growing need for PV modules.

A key trend being observed in the solar encapsulant market is the development of thin-film solar technology. Crystalline silicon solar modules were made using the crystalline silicon solar technology; however, these modules have a high cost and fragile in nature.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=solar-encapsulation-market

Attributed to this, the for cost-effective solar module production technology is rising. Thin-film solar cell technology is an emerging technology in this regard, as it is cost-efficient than crystalline silicon solar technology. In addition to this, the products which are made using thin-film solar technology are flexible in nature.