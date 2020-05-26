North America Dialysis Market To Perceive Substantial Growth During 2020-2026

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “North America Dialysis Market Size By Type, Product & Service, End-use, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada)”, Estimated To Exceed USD 37.5 Billion By 2026. Growing incidence of end stage renal diseases in the region is one of the key factors driving North America dialysis market growth over the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), in 2016, around 125,000 people in the U.S. underwent the ESRD treatment, wherein more than 726,000 were on dialysis or were living with a renal transplant. Surge in the number of ESRD cases in North America owing to unhealthy dietary habits and increased alcohol consumption will further upsurge the regional industry progress.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1322/sample

Moreover, increasing prevalence of diabetes in the region will serve to be another positive impact rendering factor in the market growth. Diabetes is a major cause of renal diseases, leading to kidney disorder in about 1 out of 4 diabetic patients. Surge in the number of patients suffering from nephropathy, commonly known as diabetic kidney disease will favor the North America dialysis market expansion. Additionally, shortage of kidney donors will positively increase the demand for dialysis treatment over the analysis timeframe. Favorable reimbursement scenario for treating patients with kidney failure or chronic kidney diseases should prove beneficial for the regional industry growth.

However, defects in the dialysis equipment and complications in the treatment may impede the North America dialysis market growth during the upcoming years.

Peritoneal dialysis segment held significant revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to witness around 4.5% CAGR over the forthcoming years. Peritoneal dialysis is often performed in home settings as it offers patient mobility. Growing preference for peritoneal dialysis, especially among the pediatric and geriatric patient pool will upsurge the demand for segment growth. Peritoneal dialysis involves less complication as compared to hemodialysis treatment and does not require regular visits to hospital. Furthermore, technological advancement in peritoneal dialysis equipment utilized in the treatment will thus foster the market progress over the forecast timeline.

Equipment segment was valued over USD 2.1 billion in 2019 and will show considerable growth in the foreseeable future. Growing patient preference towards dialysis treatment will surge the demand for dialysis equipment. Dialysis machines utilized in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatment need regular replacement since machines get damaged and require replacement to aid accurate treatment. Focus of industry players on improvisation and development of advanced dialysis machines and water treatment systems will further escalate the product demand.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1322/inquiry-before-buying

In-center dialysis segment held more than 70% revenue share in 2019. Segment growth is attributed to increasing adoption of in-center dialysis treatment owing to the presence of skilled healthcare professionals. Hospitals as well as dialysis centers offer effective dialysis treatment in the presence of a professional kidney care team. Large number of dialysis procedures being carried out in hospitalized patients either in dialysis centers or in hospital settings will thus spur the segment size during the forthcoming years.

U.S. dialysis market accounted for substantial revenue in 2019 and is poised to exceed USD 33 billion by 2026. Increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases coupled with favorable reimbursement scenario for dialysis treatment in the U.S. will augment the dialysis industry growth. Increasing demand for dialysis in treatment of chronic and acute renal diseases owing to the dearth of kidney donors and accessibility to advanced technologies will further spur the U.S. dialysis market size.

Some of the prominent players operating in the North America dialysis market are Baxter, B. Braun, DaVita, Medtronic and Rogosin Institute among others. These market players focus on inorganic strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions and product improvizations to sustain market competition. For instance, in September 2017, B. Braun launched Xevonta, a next generation dialyzer offering high clearance spectrum while retaining albumin levels. The new product launch enabled the company to strengthen its dialysis product portfolio and broaden customer base.

North America dialysis market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD million from 2015 to 2026 , for the following segments:

North America Dialysis Market Share, By Type, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal dialysis

North America Dialysis Market Size, By Product & Services, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Equipment Dialysis machines Water treatment systems Others

Consumables Dialyzers Catheters Access products Concentrates Others

Services

North America Dialysis Market Value, By End-use, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

In-center dialysis

Home dialysis

Browse key industry insights along with Full TOC @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1322/north-america-dialysis-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com