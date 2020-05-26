North America Portable Generators Market Professional Survey Report 2019-2025

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “North America Portable Generators Market Size By Power Rating, End-Use, Phase, Fuel, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Analysis, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019– 2025” to Reveal Growth by 2025 . North America portable generators market will witness substantial surge on account of growing frequency of power outages with soaring electricity demand across commercial and residential establishments. In addition, weather-related power malfunctions have enhanced the dependency on backup power solutions to sustain daily operations, which will further boost the business growth.

8 – 15 kVA portable generators are predominately deployed across construction sites to provide cost effective and reliable supply of electricity. Growing investments across infrastructure and real estate sector will fuel the portable genset demand substantially over the forecast timeframe.

Three phase portable generators market is projected to grow significantly owing to their minimum external circuitry, compact design and efficient power supply characteristics. These generators are economically efficient and light weight when compared with single phase generators, which will fuel the product adoption over the forecast period.

Commercial portable generator market will grow on account of rising electricity demand from non-residential premises in conjunction with expanding service sector across the region. Growing outdoor recreational activities along with the increasing penetration of datacenters will further enhance the industry landscape across the region.

Diesel portable generators owing to their enhanced fuel efficiency are witnessing significant installation across several industries including, mining, construction, and, oil & gas. Longer life and ability to withstand at heavy loads are some of the prominent factors driving the product demand in the forthcoming years.

The U.S. portable generators market is set to expand substantially on account of growing demand for reliable power generation technologies to cater the soaring electricity requirement. Rising number of power outrage across the country primarily triggered by harsh weather conditions including hurricanes and winter storms will complement the business growth. For instance, in 2017, Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico resulted in the largest blackout in U.S. history and affected more than 1.5 million electricity consumers. Shifting consumers focus from purchased electricity to onsite generation will further stimulate the industry outlook.

Key players operating across North America Portable Generators Market include Cummins, Caterpillar, Atlas Copco, Champion Power Equipment, John Deere, Generac, Siemens AG, Yamaha Motor Pvt, Ltd., DuroMax Power Equipment, Firman Power Equipment, Honeywell International, Inc., Wacker Neuson SE, Briggs & Stratton, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Kohler Power Group amongst others.

North America Portable Generators Market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD million from 2014 to 2025, for the following segments:

Market Share, By Power Rating

<2 kVA

2-3.5 kVA

3.5-5 kVA

5-6.5 kVA

6.5-8 kVA

8-15 kVA

Market Size, By End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Construction

Market Value, By Phase

Single Phase

Three Phase

Market Forecast, By Fuel

Gasoline

Diesel

Others

