Automotive Fuse Types Market 2020 | Global Projection, Solutions, Services Forecast to 2023

The automotive fuse is majorly used to protect the circuit from overloading of the current. They are generally used in electronics and electrical components in the vehicles. Different types of fuse are used in the vehicles depending on the requirement in components. Blade fuse, glass tube, and semiconductor are three different type of fuse used in the vehicles. Blade type fuse consists of plastic body and two pins that allows the fuse to fit in the systems. The blade type comes in six types of dimension such as micro2, micro3, LP-mini, mini, regular, and max. The increased use of electronic components in the vehicles such as infotainment is expected to drive the fuse market in future. The automotive fuse is also majorly used in electric vehicles, which will increase the demand for automotive fuses. There has been an increase in the sales of electric vehicles in countries such as India and China, which will result in increased use of fuse in the vehicles.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in future because automotive manufacturers are setting up their base in this region due to the high demand of passenger and commercial vehicles. The high demand of vehicles have resulted in increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles, which will increase the use of fuse in the vehicles. There has been an increase in research and development by the auto manufacturers to innovate the product line to compete in the market. The increased investment in research and development is expected to drive the growth of the market in this region. North America is expected to be the second largest region for automotive fuse due to the growing demand for fuse in the vehicles. The rising demand for passenger cars has resulted in the growth for the automotive fuse market in North America, where U.S. is expected to dominate the automotive fuse market due to the increase in demand for safety of the components. Europe is expected to be the third largest region in this market due to the increased presence of several auto giants in the automotive industry. Germany is one of the major exporters of automotive fuse in Europe. Presence of well-established automotive players along with growing demand for passenger vehicles has pushed the market for automotive fuse in Germany. Increase in the number of immigrants and growing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles have augmented the market in U.K. France is expected to be the third largest market in automotive fuse due to rising sales of passenger cars and shifting preference of customers towards safety of the components.

This study provides an overview of the global automotive fuse market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive fuses market by its fuse type, current, sales channel, and vehicle type, and region

By Fuse Type

Blade

Glass Tube

Semiconductor

Others

By Current

<40A

40-100A

>100A

By Vehicle Type

Passenger car

Commercial vehicle

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Players

The key players in automotive fuse market are Eaton (Ireland), ON Semiconductor (US), Littelfuse, Inc. (US), Sensata Technologies, Inc. (US), MERSEN S.A. (France), SCHURTER Holding AG (Switzerland), Carling Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Mouser Electronics, Inc.(U.S.), OptiFuse (U.S.), Panduit Corp (U.S.), AEM, Inc. (U.S.), and Blue Sea Systems(U.S.) are among others.

