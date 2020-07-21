Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market to Grow at Robust 21.2% CAGR to 2025 – MedeAnalytics, Optum, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Microsoft

The global predictive analytics in healthcare market was valued at $1,806 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $8,464 million at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2018 to 2025. Predictive analytics finds a pattern in historical and transactional data and uses it to identify risks and opportunities for future. Based on the available descriptive data, predictive analytics uses different techniques, which include machine learning, statistical techniques, and predictive modelling to evaluate and determine the probable future. The transformation of healthcare industry along with the increase in amount of healthcare data has increased their focus to data integration and analytics in turn increasing the demand for predictive analytics in healthcare.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, IBM Corporation, Information Builders Inc., MedeAnalytics, Inc., Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verisk Analytics

Increase in efficiency in the healthcare sector, emergence of personalized and evidence-based medicine, and rise in demand to curtail healthcare expenditure by reducing unnecessary costs majorly drive the growth of the global predictive analytics in the healthcare market. However, lack of robust infrastructure for effective functionality and limited skilled IT professionals in healthcare are expected to restrain the market growth. The growth in importance of healthcare in emerging economies help open new avenues for the growth of the predictive analytics in healthcare market in the near future.

The global predictive analytics in healthcare market is segmented based on application, component, end user, and region. Based on application, it is divided into operations management, financial data analytics, population health management, and clinical. Based on component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and service. Based on end user, the market is classified into healthcare payer, healthcare provider, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Market estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to application, components, end user, and region.

In-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

