Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market by 2022 – IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, HP Development Company, L.P., Commvault Systems

With the increasing amount of business data, its backup and recovery has been one of the most challenging issues. Further, the advent of cloud computing and software-defined data centers with virtualized infrastructure components delivered as a service has elevated the need for data protection in the current business scenario. The need for a common service for data protection by cloud service providers necessitated the evolution of Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS). DPaaS is a web-delivered cloud-based service designed to safeguard data assets of businesses. Several companies deploy DPaaS for better network security and advanced data security for data in transit as well as data at rest.

IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Commvault Systems, Inc., EMC Corporation, VMware, Inc., Quantum Corporation, Asigra, Inc., Veritas Technologies, and Cisco Systems.

Businesses seek advanced cloud features for better management and high scalability in their services. The increasing demand for cost effective DPaaS and disaster recovery services have enhanced the growth avenue of the global data protection as a service market. Further, growing concerns regarding data loss, increasing need for data backups & archives, and governance, risk & compliance requirements for storage have driven the global market at a remarkable extent. However, high incurrence of costs and complexity in cloud DPaaS deployment are the identifiable restraints of the DPaaS market growth.

The DPaaS market is segmented into deployment model, service type, end user, and geography. Public, private, and hybrid cloud are the various deployment models mentioned. Further, the types of services are Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Backup as a Service (BaaS), and Storage as a Service (STaaS). Large enterprises and small & medium enterprises are the end users analyzed in the report.

Geographically, the DPaaS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) including country-level analysis for each region.

