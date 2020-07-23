Oil and Gas Automation Market to Grow at a Robust Pace through 2027 With Key Players ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi

Automation help the oil and gas industry to integrate information, as well as control, power, and provide safety solutions, thus growing demand for the automation solution that booming the growth of the market. Furthermore, advancement in technology, increasing digitalization, and growing focus on safety is supporting the growth of the oil and gas automation market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Valmet, Yokogawa Electric Corporation

What is the Dynamics of Oil and Gas Automation Market?

The benefits of automation such as provide safety and reliability, increase efficiency and productivity, saves time as well as cost, thus increasing focus on automating the process in the oil and gas industry which propels the growth of the oil and gas automation market. Moreover, automation helps to achieve a reduction in energy consumption and optimum use of the generated data, thus raising demand for automation from the oil and gas industry that triggers the growth of the market. The growing energy demand results in rapid growth in the oil and gas industry that rising demand for automation which expected to drive the growth of the oil and gas automation market.

What is the SCOPE of Oil and Gas Automation Market?

The “Global Oil and Gas Automation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Oil and gas automation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Oil and gas automation market with detailed market segmentation by offering, technology, process, and geography. The global Oil and gas automation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Oil and gas automation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Oil and gas automation market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global oil and gas automation market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, process. On the basis offering the market is segmented as hardware, software, service.On the basis technology the market is segmented as SCADA, PLC, DCS, PLM, HMI, others. On the basis process the market is segmented as upstream, midstream, downstream.

What is the Regional Framework of Oil and Gas Automation Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global oil and gas automation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The oil and gas automation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. OIL AND GAS AUTOMATION MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. OIL AND GAS AUTOMATION MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. OIL AND GAS AUTOMATION MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. OIL AND GAS AUTOMATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – OFFERING

8. OIL AND GAS AUTOMATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

9. OIL AND GAS AUTOMATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PROCESS

10. OIL AND GAS AUTOMATION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. OIL AND GAS AUTOMATION MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13. APPENDIX

