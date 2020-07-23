Power Line Communication Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the outstanding players – Maxim Integrated, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Atmel Corporation, Echelon

The power line communication technology allows data transfer over present power cables. As compared to other methods use of the power line as a communication medium is a cost-effective way as it uses a current infrastructure, and wires subsist to every household associated with the power line network. The potential implementation of power line communication, with the primary importance of Internet access, is being adopted in nations. Moreover, the increasing demand for smart grids coupled with extensive use of power line communications is one of the major factors boosting the growth of the power line communication market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Maxim Integrated, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Atmel Corporation, Echelon Corporation, Enverv, Inc., Semtech Corporation, Sigma Designs, Inc., Rational Network, Setel Limited, Marvell International Ltd.

What is the Dynamics of Power Line Communication Market?

Faster data transfer rate, increase in demand for higher efficiency, increasing demand for broadband power line communication devices are some of the key factors driving the growth of the power line communication market. However, the harsh environment of the power lines, noise, and increase in centralized risk factors due to the dependency of the user for data and power over the same line are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the power line communication market. Active government initiatives to encourage power line communication and smart grids utilizing power line communication are expected to boost the growth of the market.

What is the SCOPE of Power Line Communication Market?

The “Global Power Line Communication Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Power line communication market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Power line communication market with detailed market segmentation by type, solution, component, applications. The global Power line communication market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Power line communication market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Power line communication market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Power line communication market is segmented on the basis of type, solution, component, applications. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as narrowband PLC, broadband PLC. On the basis of solutions, the market is segmented as PLC over AC lines, PLC over DC lines. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as coupling capacitor, line trap unit, transmitters and receivers, line tuners, others. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as commercial, residential, automotive, oil and gas, telecommunication, power distribution, healthcare.

What is the Regional Framework of Power Line Communication Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Power line communication market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Power line communication market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

